3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee on the brain

After the fireworks and daylong celebrations of the 4th of July, we don’t blame you if you needed more cups of coffee than usual to start your day on the 5th.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After the fireworks and daylong celebrations of the 4th of July, we don’t blame you if you needed more cups of coffee than usual to start your day on the 5th of July.

We know coffee stimulates your brain. But new research says it’s stimulating different parts of the brain that caffeine and water together do not.

But how? Why? What exactly is a cup of java doing up there?

Grab your cream and sugar. Brad Spakowitz investigates those questions in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee on the brain
