29 train cars derail in Dodge County; roads back open

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads are back open in Dodge County after 29 train cars derailed.

The cars weren’t carrying hazardous materials, but the derailment still made quite a mess.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment happened Tuesday afternoon near the village of Reeseville, about 12 miles south of Beaver Dam.

Our sister station in Madison, WKOW, reports 29 cars of a Canadian Pacific train were off the tracks. They were carrying grain and potash.

Officials say while any derailment is bad, they got lucky with this one.

“When we think of train derailments, we have a blessing here today. Everything is minimal other than a lot of property damage,” Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

We don’t know yet what caused the derailment.

The tracks damaged in the incident are also used by Amtrak. That’s expected to impact travel.

