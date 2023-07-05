29 train cars derail in Dodge County; roads back open

29 Canadian Pacific train cars derailed on July 4, 2023, in Reeseville, south of Beaver Dam, in...
29 Canadian Pacific train cars derailed on July 4, 2023, in Reeseville, south of Beaver Dam, in Dodge County(Photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads are back open in Dodge County after 29 train cars derailed.

The cars weren’t carrying hazardous materials, but the derailment still made quite a mess.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment happened Tuesday afternoon near the village of Reeseville, about 12 miles south of Beaver Dam.

Our sister station in Madison, WKOW, reports 29 cars of a Canadian Pacific train were off the tracks. They were carrying grain and potash.

Officials say while any derailment is bad, they got lucky with this one.

“When we think of train derailments, we have a blessing here today. Everything is minimal other than a lot of property damage,” Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

We don’t know yet what caused the derailment.

The tracks damaged in the incident are also used by Amtrak. That’s expected to impact travel.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Three young children seriously injured in crash
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Speed gun catches a driver going 146 miles per hour
The Fast and the Frequent: Speeders on I-43
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

Crowds line the banks of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay for the 4th of July festival, Fire...
100,000 turn out for Fire Over the Fox
Fireworks generic
The countdown to the fireworks is on
Scott Freitag is cycling 11,000 miles around the United States to raise awareness for two...
Cyclist raising money and awareness for important causes
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home