WARM & HUMID 4TH OF JULY WITH A CHANCE OF PM STORMS

Toasty warm highs in the 80s and low 90s are expected on this Independence Day. Building humidity could boost heat index values into the mid 90s at times too. Pop-up storms are possible from about mid afternoon through the evening. While activity will be spotty in nature, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some hail are possible with any strong storm today. The overall severe weather risk remains LOW. Dangerous lightning could occur with any storm so head indoors if you hear thunder. We also have An AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect from 10 AM - 11 PM for low-level ozone. Folks sensitive to this type of pollution may be affected.

Fingers crossed that we can get fireworks off during the evening without a hitch from Mother Nature. Temperatures for the fireworks displays should be mainly in the 70s. The chance of a few showers and storms will continue overnight. Muggy lows in the 60s to low 70s are expected.

A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday will keep the chance of rain & storms going. While the severe weather risk will remain LOW, a few strong storms with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain could occur. Highs will be in the 80s and 70s. Humidity stays high and could lead to some good rain in spots. Keep in mind rainfall through Wednesday will tend to be pretty spotty... meaning some of us may get well over 1″ of rain while others miss out.

Very nice weather builds in Thursday and Friday. Highs fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s with very low humidity. Overnight lows look to be back into the 50s. Humidity levels climb by the weekend and a few more showers & storms could return to the region from time to time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Pop-up PM & evening storms. Some could be strong. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain & storms possible. Some may be strong. Locally heavy rain possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 81

