Three young children seriously injured in crash

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - On July 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road EE and County Road H, in the Town of Oneida.

Three young children sustained serious injuries from the crash. They were transported to a local hospital for medical care.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Oneida, was arrested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. This incident remains under investigation. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oneida Police Department, Oneida Fire Department, Oneida first responders, and Brown County Rescue.

