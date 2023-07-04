SPOTTY EVENING STORMS... HIGHER CHANCES WEDNESDAY

Pop-up storms are possible through the evening with the most widespread storm threat across the Northwoods. While activity will be spotty in nature, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some hail are possible with any strong storm. The overall severe weather risk remains LOW. Dangerous lightning could occur with any storm so head indoors if you hear thunder.

Fingers crossed that we can get fireworks off during the evening without a hitch from Mother Nature... most areas should stay dry. Temperatures for the fireworks displays should be mainly in the 70s. Rain remains possible in spots overnight, but the threat for stronger storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heat. Muggy conditions means low temperatures in the 70s are expected are expected around the Fox Cities with mid/upper 60s elsewhere.

A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday will lead to a more likely chance of rain and storms compared to today. While the severe weather risk will remain LOW, a few afternoon storms could be strong with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low-to mid 80s. The humidity stays high until late in the day... which will provide plenty of fuel for the expected storms. Keep in mind rainfall through Wednesday will tend to be inconsistent... meaning some of us may get well over 1″ of rain while others only see a tenth or two.

As winds turn northerly Wednesday afternoon, the humidity will drop late. That will set us up for a couple very nice weather days for Thursday and Friday. Highs fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s with very low humidity. Overnight lows look to be back into the 50s. Humidity levels climb by the weekend and a few more showers & storms could return to the region from time to time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE/W 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: N 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Spotty storms possible... most widespread NORTH. Warm. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Rain & storms likely. Some PM storms may be strong. Locally heavy rain possible. Muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much lower humidity. An early sprinkle? HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible, but most stay dry. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 81

