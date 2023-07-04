Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care

Anne Jordan is charged with six counts of child neglect and could face additional charges. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee day care operator was arrested after police said she left six babies unattended.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Anne Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect. She could face more charges after officials said a 3-month-old baby was also found dead under her watch the same day.

A friend of the 3-month-old’s parents told WSMV it was the baby’s first day at Jordan’s at-home day care in her apartment

The friend said the parents chose Jordan’s apartment as a temporary solution until they found a reputable licensed day care they could send their baby to. They said she came recommended by another friend, who used her briefly until a spot opened somewhere else.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said the mom of the 3-month-old got to Jordan’s apartment the afternoon of April 10 and knocked on the door. Another parent came to pick up their kid and they both found the door to Jordan’s apartment unlocked.

DHS documents said the parents went inside and found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Police said Jordan found the baby unconscious in a bassinet earlier and attempted CPR, but was unsuccessful. Officials said she then fled and attempted suicide.

Police are continuing to investigate as they wait for an autopsy to be conducted on the 3-month-old.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Fire trucks can be seen outside Bellin Hospital on S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay after a...
Chemical at Green Bay hospital brings Hazmat response
Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Missing Green Bay man found
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED STORMS, SOME STRONG, LOOK TO IMPACT 4TH OF JULY

Latest News

Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
Hikers find a woman in a state park days after she was reported missing. (WCVB, STOUGHTON...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say