Oshkosh 4th of July parade kicked off early in 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Bright and early at 9 a.m. - that’s when patriotically dressed parents and kids lined the streets to watch floats, performances, fancy cars, and many more colorful attractions parade in Oshkosh.

Local businesses passed out candy and holiday cheer. Some of the local groups featured a BMX club, a jazzercise studio, a baton-twirling troupe, youth sports, and boy scouts.

A few local kids explained what they were celebrating and why.

Daniel: “Celebrating Fourth of July.”

Deacon: “It’s Independence Day for America.”

Daniel: “It means that we have been enjoying our life.”

Hannah: “We dress up and have a parade.”

Jayce: “Because the USA took care of us.”

Max: “Because I want candy.”

The festivities will last until 10 p.m. on July 4, 2023, at Menominee Park with a food truck and the fireworks, kicking off at dusk.

