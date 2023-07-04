Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the ditch in the Town of Sheboygan.

The caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and when they went outside to investigate they located the unresponsive male in the ditch, according to a statement issued by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the victim’s death or what exactly had happened.

A person has been apprehended along with a vehicle involved in this incident.

Neither that person’s nor the victim’s names were released, pending official charges from the District Attorney’s Office as well as notification of the family.

More information will be released after 11 a.m. on July 5, 2023.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

