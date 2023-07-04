Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the ditch in the Town of Sheboygan.

The caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and when they went outside to investigate they located the unresponsive male in the ditch, according to a statement issued by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the victim’s death or what exactly had happened.

A person has been apprehended along with a vehicle involved in this incident.

Neither that person’s nor the victim’s names were released, pending official charges from the District Attorney’s Office as well as notification of the family.

More information will be released after 11 a.m. on July 5, 2023.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Fire trucks can be seen outside Bellin Hospital on S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay after a...
Chemical at Green Bay hospital brings Hazmat response
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED STORMS, SOME STRONG, LOOK TO IMPACT 4TH OF JULY
Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Missing Green Bay man found

Latest News

Cole Land Transportation Museum hosted Memorial Day service
Oshkosh 4th of July parade kicked off early in 2023
Three young children seriously injured in crash
Non-alcoholic beers may be a good substitute for traditional beers.
The 4th of July is one of the deadliest binge drinking days in Wisconsin
Food trucks at Appleton's Independence Day festival
Appleton throws a big party for America’s Independence Day