Man battling cancer biking 11,000 miles to raise funds and awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A biker is taking on a year-long cycling journey through all the exterior states in the country, all while battling stage four prostate cancer. 59-year old Scott Freitag is in Green Bay right now, after beginning his trip in Minnesota last week, biking an average of sixty three miles per day.

Scott’s son who had schizophrenia took his own life at age twenty four. Scott says his cycling journey is a way to honor both his son, and his own battle with cancer.

“He had schizophrenia, we later found out,” said Scott. “He went off his meds due to the bad side effects of the meds for schizophrenia. The side effects for the medication for prostate cancer are similar to the side effects for schizophrenia. When I talked with Katy, we wanted a way to follow one of my dreams and at the same time raise awareness for prostate cancer and schizophrenia.”

His wife, Katy follows in a camper, posting updates for those who want to follow along online. She said she was surprised when Scott approached her with the idea.

“I said ‘let’s make sure your doctors are okay with it’-- and his doctors at Mayo were okay with it,” said Katy. “So I said ‘okay, let’s do it. Let’s get you a coach, get you cycling and get you ready for it.’”

Scott hopes to finish the trip by next June and raise $500,000 through donations.

He encourages men to screened for prostate cancer with a PSA test, even is they don’t have symptoms.

“It means everything to me,” said Scott. “It’s a way I can honor his life and my life and do something positive.. and make a difference.”

You can contribute through Scott’s website here. Scott is expecting to bike to Manitowoc Wednesday morning.

