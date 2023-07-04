HOT ON THE FOURTH WITH SCATTERED STORMS

Low temperatures will stay warm tonight with mid/upper 60s around the Fox Valley and towards the Lakeshore... lower 60s NORTH. Skies will be variably cloudy and there will be a bright full moon shining overhead. While a stray shower is possible most of the evening storm activity across western WI is heading due south.

July 4th is expected to be a few degrees hot and even more humid. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with heat indices pushing into the mid 90s in some locations. There is a chance of pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Storm coverage will be spotty, but some storms could be on the strong side with gusty wind, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlook remains in the LOW category. Temperatures after 9 p.m. should generally be in the 70s for area fireworks displays... but we’ll just have to watch radar to see where any rain or storm will be.

There’s a better chance for rain & storms on Wednesday with a cold front moving through the area. A few more strong storms with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain could occur. Much like Tuesday, the severe weather outlook remains in the LOW category. Total rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday will be very spotty it appears. Some may get well over 1″ while others miss out.

More sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s and low 80s return Thursday and Friday. Comfy lows in the 50s return too. The next chance of rain after Wednesday will be on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Warmer. Rain/storms stay west of the Fox Valley. LOW: 67

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. More humid. Chance of pop-up showers & storms. Some strong. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain & storms possible. Some storms could be strong. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable and slightly humid. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.