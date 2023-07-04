The countdown to the fireworks is on

Fourth of July preparations are in full swing
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tradition for many is the Fire Over The Fox - bringing in thousands of people.

It started at 3 p.m. on July 4, 2023, and the event was packed with people from the very beginning. Many are enjoying great food and are looking forward to watching the fireworks along the Fox River.

The massive community event draws over one-hundred thousand people each year. According to Brooke Hafs, the Marketing Director for On Broadway, it is the biggest fireworks display in NE Wisconsin.

Around dusk, fireworks will be shot off on the Fox River from a barge. There are six live stages with various different music genres for everyone to enjoy, including for the first time this year a Latino stage, according to Hafs.

She said she wants to make sure everyone in the community has something for them to enjoy: “We want to make sure that all of our programming at every event is socially inclusive so our Latino stage is designed to appeal to a very large demographic in our community and make sure everyone feels welcomed and happy to attend our events and feel right at home.”

The Green Bay Police Department announced that they’ll block off a portion of the river and will not allow docking by the fireworks barge - but people can still watch from their boats.

