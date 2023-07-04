LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off for President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Fire trucks can be seen outside Bellin Hospital on S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay after a...
Chemical at Green Bay hospital brings Hazmat response
Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Missing Green Bay man found
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED STORMS, SOME STRONG, LOOK TO IMPACT 4TH OF JULY

Latest News

6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from a zip line
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest