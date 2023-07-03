Sprinkler contains fire at Menasha trash facility

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a trash disposal facility on Novak Dr. on...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue credit a sprinkler system for containing a fire at a trash and recycling facility late Monday morning.

Firefighters answered a call for a structure fire at Valley Trail Recycling and Disposal on Novak Dr. There, they found a pile of trash burning outside a building and the building filling with smoke.

One of the building’s sprinklers stopped the fire from spreading. Firefighters extinguished the flames and made sure the fire hadn’t spread to any other part of the building or equipment.

The fire department couldn’t determine exactly what started the fire but said it appears accidental.

