Sprinkler contains fire at Menasha trash facility

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue credit a sprinkler system for containing a fire at a trash and recycling facility late Monday morning.

Firefighters answered a call for a structure fire at Valley Trail Recycling and Disposal on Novak Dr. There, they found a pile of trash burning outside a building and the building filling with smoke.

One of the building’s sprinklers stopped the fire from spreading. Firefighters extinguished the flames and made sure the fire hadn’t spread to any other part of the building or equipment.

The fire department couldn’t determine exactly what started the fire but said it appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.