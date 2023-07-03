SCATTERED STORMS, SOME STRONG, LOOKS TO IMPACT 4TH OF JULY

High pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin very warm and humid for Monday before isolated storms arrive during the 4th of July. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes in the mid to lower 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’re planning on being outside for a while!

A strong cold front from Canada will slowly dip to the southeast moving closer to Wisconsin throughout Monday into Tuesday. As it moves into central Wisconsin by mid to late afternoon on Tuesday, isolated storms could form some becoming strong to severe. Some storms could create heavy downpours, penny size hail, and damaging winds exceeding 60+ mph. The Northwoods through Green Bay are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Storms COULD continue to impact around the time many towns shoot off their fireworks.

A better chance for widespread storms will come Wednesday afternoon as the cold front moves across our area. Strong to severe storms are possible once again as ALL of northeast Wisconsin besides northern Marinette County are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. Penny size hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours are possible with these storms. NO tornadoes are possible!

By the end of the week, high pressure will come back to keep us dry and nice with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next chance for showers will be on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE -> SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Sunny and very warm, humidity increases. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Full moon tonight. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and isolated storms especially by afternoon. Some storms could become strong. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms, mostly cloudy. Severe storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Early sprinkles possible, mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. Typical July day. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 79

