SCATTERED STORMS, HEAT, & HUMID FOR 4TH OF JULY

We’ve enjoyed a pretty good 4th of July weekend so far. Conditions this afternoon will continue to be pretty nice albeit on the warm side. Inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s with 70s and 80s lakeside. Dew points in the 50s and low 60s should be low enough to keep it from feeling too muggy. Temperatures in the 70s and fair skies are currently expected for area fireworks displays this evening.

Milder 60s are expected for low temperatures tonight. Skies will be variably cloudy and there will be a bright full moon shining overhead. While a stray shower or storm is possible, anything that happens would be very isolated at best.

July 4th is expected to be a few degrees warmer and even more humid. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with heat indices pushing into the mid 90s in some locations. There is a chance of pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storm coverage will be spotty but a few of them could be on the strong side with gust wind, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlook remains in the LOW category. Temperatures after 9 p.m. should generally be in the 70s for area fireworks displays... but we’ll just have to watch radar to see where any rain or storm will be.

Additional rain & storms are likely Wednesday with a cold front moving through the area. A few more strong storms with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain could occur. Much like Tuesday, the severe weather outlook remains in the LOW category. Total rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday will be very spotty it appears. Some may get well over 1″ while others miss out.

More sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s and low 80s return Thursday and Friday. Comfy lows in the 50s return too. The next chance of rain will be on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Milder. A stray shower or storm? LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. More humid. Chance of pop-up showers & storms. Some strong? HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain & storms possible. Some strong? HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.