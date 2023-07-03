Report: Bucks to sign Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks have an agreement to sign free agent big man Robin Lopez. A move coming less than three days after Milwaukee re-signed his twin brother Brook.

The move was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday afternoon. Details of the contract have not been reported, and the signing cannot become official until July 6th.

Robin Lopez last played for the Bucks back in 2019-20 and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 66 contests with Milwaukee. Since then he’s played with both Orlando, Washington, and Cleveland.

Last season the 35-year old center played in 37 games with the Cavaliers and averaged just three points and 1.4 rebounds.

The team also signing shooting guard Malik Beasley to a one-year $2.7 million deal, according to multiple reports. This fills a hole left after Jevon Carter signed with the Bulls this offseason.

Beasley averaged nearly 13 points and shot 35.7 percent from three this past season playing for the Jazz and Lakers.

