Report: Bucks to sign Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley

(WSAW)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks have an agreement to sign free agent big man Robin Lopez. A move coming less than three days after Milwaukee re-signed his twin brother Brook.

The move was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday afternoon. Details of the contract have not been reported, and the signing cannot become official until July 6th.

Robin Lopez last played for the Bucks back in 2019-20 and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 66 contests with Milwaukee. Since then he’s played with both Orlando, Washington, and Cleveland.

Last season the 35-year old center played in 37 games with the Cavaliers and averaged just three points and 1.4 rebounds.

The team also signing shooting guard Malik Beasley to a one-year $2.7 million deal, according to multiple reports. This fills a hole left after Jevon Carter signed with the Bulls this offseason.

Beasley averaged nearly 13 points and shot 35.7 percent from three this past season playing for the Jazz and Lakers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods
Fatal crash generic
19-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash in Oconto County
Bacteria in water may prompt beach closures
Beach bacteria puts swimmers at risk
Person injured in boating accident in Green Bay

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason...
Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year
Bernhard Langer wears a cheesehead hat after is two-stroke win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
Langer wins the US Senior Open; Stricker, Kelly finish right behind him
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, is greeted by Willy Adames (27) and Raimel Tapia...
Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead