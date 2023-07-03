Oshkosh man arrested after high-speed chase in two counties

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man was arrested after a chase through multiple counties this weekend.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for going over 120 mph on Interstate 41 in Byron just before 3:30 Saturday morning.

The chase eventually ended on Highway 67 in Dodge County when the driver was stopped on Butternut Road near Lomira.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested. Authorities say he seemed to be impaired.

A police dog indicated drugs were being used inside the vehicle.

He’s facing multiple charges, including OWI 2nd offense and recklessly endangering safety.

