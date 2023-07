GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a man reported missing last week was found.

Police did not release any more details. Action 2 News has reached out for more information.

Police were looking for 47-year-old Jimi Micheau out of concerns for his welfare.

He’d been last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, on foot on Green Bay’s near-east side.

