INTERVIEW: Marinette food pantry pleads for help amid record demand

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Marinette put out a plea for help, saying it needs financial assistance to meet record demand.

Pantry leaders first told us about a surge in need in their community in September. Now they say they’ve distributed the same amount of food halfway through 2023 as they did in all of 2022.

Ashley Berken, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marinette, explains why people are relying on the pantry more right now compared to a year ago and even 5 or 10 years ago.

Berken talks about the areas beyond Marinette they serve and how the surge in demand has affected their resources. Plus, find out the best ways you can help. Although the pantry is looking for financial donations, there are other ways you can help, too.

