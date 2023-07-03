The fast and the frequent: Speeders on I-43

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - They’ve seen speeds topping 148 miles per hour. Sheboygan County sheriff’s deputies say they’ve had it with excessive speeding and they’re cracking down.

Local law enforcers say the average driver is speeding an average of 10 miles per hour over the speed limit but they’re becoming used to finding drivers hitting triple digits.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Jeanty says sadly he rarely sees a car traveling at 70 miles an hour on Interstate 43, which is the posted speed limit.

“Well that took all of 15 seconds and we got someone at 17 miles an hour over the speed limit.”

When we joined him for a firsthand look at the issue, he’d already stopped a driver going over 100 miles per hour.

“The biggest concern for me was they had their son, who was 7 or 8, sitting in the back seat. On top of endangering everyone else, now we have a young child being endangered in the car as well,” Deputy Jeanty said.

We joined him on patrol along I-43. Each time he got out the radar gun during our ride-along, it took less than a minute to clock a driver going more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

He stopped one woman going 87 miles an hour, then a family going 88. Both said they were traveling to vacation spots.

“We’ve got to plan better. We’ve got to leave earlier. Just slow life down,” Jeanty said, “because all it takes is one incident and it’s over. You can never get that back.”

He says if only people could see the tragic crashes excessive speeding can bring.

“It does take a toll on us and all of us first responders and fire departments and medical services, and even out hospitals -- something that is so easily preventable and people just continue to do it,” the deputy said.

Deputies say they regularly stop drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The average speed is above 80.

“You get motorcycles, the racing-style motorcycles are easily 150 to 180. The sportier vehicle you have can easily reach into 150 to 160 range,” Sheboygan County Sheriff Cory Roeseler said.

Sheriff Roeseler said he wasn’t surprised by a recent citation of a motorcyclist going 148 miles per hour.

“The actions of those drivers have a domino effect to others, whether it’s the pure shock of being passed by that vehicle or in an instance those drivers have an accident. Other drivers had to witness that,” the sheriff said.

Violations of 16 miles per hour over the speed limit result in a ticket of at least $250. Over 35 mph, it’s a $515 and a mandatory court date.

Deputies are pleading with the public to please slow down -- something that could save money and lives.

“I guess the most frustrating part is when people are upset or angry. I understand being angry that you were getting stopped and maybe cited for speeding, but the reality is they don’t see the constant interactions we are having with people that are crashing, people that are getting seriously hurt, people that are dying. We say time and time again, we don’t want to see that,” Deputy Jeanty said.

Deputies say speeding is a frequent problem

