‘Farm to Force’ program brings fresh produce to Green Bay Police Department

By Emily Reilly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A delivery truck full freshly grown produce made a stop at the Green Bay Police Dept. Monday. It’s part of a ‘Farm to Force’ a new program aiming to increase community well-being, facilitated by Wello, A Green Bay nonprofit.

“When we prioritize our local food systems and growers, we’re building a resilient future for Green Bay,” said Beth Heller, the Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wello.

After providing fresh produce drop-offs to local schools, Heller says it’s now aiming to expand to nearby institutions. Green Bay police officers say the readily available healthy snacks will keep them energized while on duty.

“As a department, we prioritize wellness, and this is just one component of wellness by providing employees with healthy food that they can snack on during the patrol shift.. It’s important we really empower our employees to eat healthy because it gives us the energy to provide that great service every day,” said Commander Kevin Warych from the Green Bay Police Department.

The produce is grown and purchased from over fifteen local farmers, brought together by Seasonal Harvest, a local farming hub that allows smaller farmers sell wholesale.

“When we purchase our produce locally, we’re supporting farmers, we’re supporting the local economy. We are also doing a great thing for the environment; we’re reducing food miles,” said Heller.

The rotary club of Green Bay funded the Farm to Force program. Wello says it hopes it continues and hopes to do the same with the local fire department or sheriff’s office in the future.

