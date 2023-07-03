Chemical spill brings Hazmat response at Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A chemical spill in a lab prompted a Hazmat response to Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 10 a.m.

The fire department says it was still figuring out what the chemical was, but they know it was an irritant because people in the room reported it irritated their eyes and caused respiratory issues, specifically coughing. The symptoms resolved themselves when the people left the area.

The fire department says only people in one room were affected. Nobody else on that floor or in the hospital were evacuated. The room is isolated, and people at the hospital, including patients, are safe, Lt. Shauna Walesh, GBMFD, said.

Webster Ave. is closed between E. Mason St. and Porlier St. because of the emergency vehicles.

People can still access Bellin Hospital using the S. Van Buren St. entrance. Other than the affected room, the hospital is operating normally, Walesh said.

