Celebrate America’s birthday by saving a life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is reminding everyone about the need for blood donations.

The 37th annual Super Donor Days event continues until 6 p.m. Monday at the Tundra Lodge Resort and Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay.

Walk-ins are welcome but the process goes faster if donors sign up at redcrossblood.org.

The Red Cross and other blood centers say blood supplies often dwindle in the summer due to donors taking vacations or being busy with kids on summer break.

