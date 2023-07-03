Candle blamed for apartment fire in Kiel

Kiel Fire Department responds to an apartment fire blamed on an unattended candle on July 3, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel Fire Department says a candle that was left unattended caused a fire in an apartment Monday morning.

An upstairs apartment on the 600-block of Fremont St. was filled with smoke when the fire department was called at 8:30.

The fire was out before firefighters arrived, but firefighters were on the scene for another 90 minutes ventilating the smoke and making sure the flames were completely out.

One tenant was checked out by paramedics on the scene.

There’s no dollar estimate on the amount of damage.

The Kiel Fire Department is asking people to check their smoke detectors to make sure they’re working and reminding everyone not to leave burning candles unattended.

