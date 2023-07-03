Appleton throws a big party for America’s Independence Day

For the Jaycees it's literally Christmas in July
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - From food trucks to live music, there’s something for everyone at the Appleton Area Jaycees Festival Foods Fireworks in Memorial Park.

People showed up around 4 p.m. when the festival opened. At 6 o’clock Monday evening the crowd was picking up. Live music began at 5 p.m. and will go on all night until the fireworks.

Erik Olson and his family recommend coming early to secure a spot. After coming here the past two years, he says the park will be packed around 7 p.m. He also recommends bringing chairs instead of blankets.

“I just like enjoying the family time, and then they got the music. That’s pretty much it. I mean, where else are you gonna go for $10 and spend, you know, six hours of entertainment?” Olson said.

The fireworks will start between 9:15 and 9:30.

Proceeds from the event support the Appleton Area Jaycees Christmas shopping event for underprivileged children in the area.

