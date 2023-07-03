3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from Space

Martian explorers, asteroid collisions, and full moons
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While many of us are looking skyward for the Independence Day fireworks, Brad Spakowitz is looking to the sky and beyond.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, he’s going to give us the latest news from Mars ... news about asteroid collisions (and not the Atari kind! pew pew!) ... and how you can see two full moons.

(We’re not even making up the two full moons bit. Just don’t go looking for them at the same time.)

