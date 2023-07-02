Teen dies from injuries sustained in industrial accident at Florence Hardwoods

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to Florence Harwoods for an unresponsive 16-year-old male.

On Thursday, June 29 at 6:51 a.m., Deputies and Integrity paramedics responded to the call.

The teen was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and was later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The was involved in an industrial accident and later died of his injuries on Saturday, July 1.

The name of the teen has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also been notified.

On behalf of the Florence County School District, support staff and various professionals will be available at Florence High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3 for anyone who needs support at this time.

