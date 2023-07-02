Structure fire causes damage in Manitowoc - garage needed to be razed as a consequence

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - On July 2, 2023, at 10:21 a.m. the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) was dispatched to the 700 block of South 26th Street for smoke and flames coming from a garage.

Upon MFRD’s arrival within four minutes, a hose line was deployed to protect the residence that was beginning to ignite due to the flames and the heat.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Chief Blaser stated: “Initial arriving crews did an awesome job in protecting additional property and content loss, by recognizing the conditions and the proximity of the adjacent properties. In total nine structures suffered heat damage and one vehicle was located outside the garage. Although we do not have a dollar loss at this time it could have been much higher if not for the actions taken.”

Additional action was taken to extinguish hot spots found inside the garage.

However, due to the damage sustained to the garage, it was razed.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and no dollar amount of loss is yet available. The MFRD was assisted by Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc Public Utilities, Manitowoc Public Works, and Wisconsin Public Service.

