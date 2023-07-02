SCATTERED STORMS COULD IMPACT FIREWORKS TUESDAY NIGHT

For the rest of the 4th of July weekend, high pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin dry, warm, and sunny! Highs will cool down slightly on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s due to a lake breeze from the northeast. By Monday, temperatures will bounce back as winds change back to the south bringing hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity will be higher thanks to moisture coming in from the South.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front from northwest Canada and it will be a strong, but slow front. The cold front will move across the Dakotas and Minnesota on Monday, but not reach Wisconsin until late morning on Tuesday. With how slow this front will move, this will push off the storms until Tuesday night specifically during the firework show for many towns. Scattered storms are likely to develop so some areas might see rain while others will not. The main round of storms will come Wednesday as the cold front moves over northeast Wisconsin. Some storms could become strong to severe on Wednesday with hail and strong winds being the main threats. It’s too far to tell what severe level we will be at, but we will have an idea on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer, humidity increases. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and storms especially by evening hours, high humidity and hot. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, average highs. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.