Person injured in boating accident in Green Bay

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 5:29 p.m. on July 1, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched for an EMS call with a patient who had sustained injuries from a boat propeller.

First responders intercepted an incoming boat in the Bay of Green Bay with the injured person onboard, according to a written statement by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD).

The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) Marine unit located the boat, which then met up with GBMFD Marine 1.

The patient was transported to shore and moved to a waiting ambulance, where they were treated and transported to a local emergency department for further treatment.

No additional information will be released on the patient’s condition by GBMFD until further notice.

