Madison woman with Cerebral Palsy plans to hike entire Ice Age Trail

April Scheel of Madison is hiking the entire Ice Age Trail to inspire herself and others to try and prove anything is possible.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - April Scheel of Madison is hiking the entire Ice Age Trail to inspire herself and others, and try to prove anything is possible.

Scheel is living with Cerebral Palsy (CP), which makes it more challenging for her to walk and hike. Despite the extra challenge, she began conquering parts of the 1,200 mile hike over the summer.

”I’m literally dragging my legs through the trail,” Scheel said. “So, it’s a very conscience effort to make sure that I’m stepping over that rock or over that twig. I could fall over an acorn. So, it’s a big challenge to make sure my feet are planted before I take the next step.”

Scheel is not on a deadline and plans to trek different portions of the trail one weekend at a time. Today she hiked a trail at Devil’s Lake State Park.

She is adamant to hike parts of the trail on her own, with walking sticks, but friends and volunteers assist her for the steep and rocky portions of the trail.

Avid hiker Mike Morris of Belleville saw Scheel’s post about her journey on social media and decided to join her quest.

”I knew I had to be here to help,” he said. “If there’s something I can do to offer encouragement or some physical help, I wanted to be here and do that.”

Along the way, Scheel makes new friends and tells them that living with CP does not mean you cannot follow your dreams or conquer a quest.

”Everyone has a purpose,” Scheel said. “I want to inspire people that cross my path. If I can do it, you can do whatever you set your mind to. Under my own power, in my own way.”

So far, Scheel completed just over 10 miles of the trail that stretches from Door County to St. Croix, covering the entire state of Wisconsin.

Scheel is also trying to raise money through a GoFundMe for a new car to complete parts of the journey that are further from her home in Madison.

