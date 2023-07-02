‘Last of an era’: remembering fallen World War II submariners

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - “Heartbreaking.”

That’s how one Vietnam Veteran described people on board World War II submarines who made the ultimate sacrifice surviving their country. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum made sure fallen submariners aren’t forgotten Sunday.

You’ll only see the emotional ‘Tolling of the Boat’ ceremony on Action 2 News.

“It was the most dangerous job there was and they did it with pride,” Vietnam Veteran Wayne Hartlich said after ringing a bell on the USS Cobia multiple times.

Each ‘ding’ represented a sunken World War II submarine and the number of people who lost their lives on board.

“There were 52 submarines lost during World War II out of 288. That means one in five guys never came home,” Submarine Curator Karen Duvalle explained. “Submarines made up less than two percent of the navy but they sank 55 percent of all Japanese vessels. They truly were the silent service.”

Veterans tossed a wreath of remembrance from the Cobia–an international memorial to submariners.

“They’re the most courageous, the bravest, the smartest, the most dedicated men you’ve ever met in your life,” Hartlich expressed.

Duvalle said, “The submarine service is a brotherhood. They live and work in tough environments. So, you earn your dolphins, you’re pinned to qualify and you’re one of the brotherhood.”

Harlich served more than three years on the USS Baya and returned from the last World War II diesel submarine to operate in the Pacific Ocean after joining the Navy in the 60s.

“You put 80 guys on a 300 foot sewer pipe and they get along, they’re courteous, we laugh and tell stories, we know each other’s families. It’s a terrific experience and it’s one that hardly anyone in the world has,” Hartlich reflected.

The USS Cobia looked almost the same as it did during World War II, sending visitors back in time to imagine what it would be like to put your life on the line under the water.

“The first time I was on a submarine and dove I was petrified,” Hartlich said. “And I looked around and everybody else was talking and drinking coffee and I thought, ‘oh, okay.’ However, the real danger never left. You knew that every time you went out there there was a chance.”

Hartlich described submariners as some of the bravest people in the world:

“We’re the last of an era and if people don’t talk to us and find out what it was like to serve on a World War II submarine, to follow the incredible men of World War II, the only way they’re ever gonna learn about it is through movies or reading it in a book.”

Veterans shared their stories inside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. The museum’s ‘Subfest’ event not only honored lives lost, but highted 28 submarines Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company build during the war.

“They’re doing everything they can to preserve the history of a time gone by.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.