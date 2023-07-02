Illegal fireworks cause boat fire in Green Bay

Published: Jul. 2, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 10:23 p.m. on July 1, 2023, Green Bay Metro Fire Department Units were dispatched to the Bay of Green Bay for a boat on fire.

The boat had a manmade platform on top of it which was used for the illegal discharge of fireworks, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Marine Unit extinguished the flames quickly.

Damages to the boat are estimated to be about $500. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Communications Center, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

