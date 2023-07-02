HEAT, HUMIDITY, & STORM CHANCES INCREASE BY THE 4TH OF JULY

The first 2 days of the long holiday weekend have been pretty good. The last 2 days are going to feature hotter air, increasing humidity, and rising storm chances. Some strong to severe storms could occur during the middle of the week with a slow moving cold front.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

For tonight... bright moonshine and quiet conditions will make for a pretty good summer night. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s with light wind and pretty dry air. It’ll be a good night for star gazing activities or camping.

Monday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near the lake will be in the 70s but inland areas should climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points in the 50s and low 60s shouldn’t make it feel too bad. While a stray PM or evening storm could occur, the chance of rain is 10% or less. Lows Monday night should be in the mid 60s.

Our 4th of July holiday will be steamy. Highs in the low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s may produce heat indices in the mid 90s or higher. A few showers or storms could occur early on... but they are more likely during the afternoon and evening. A few strong/severe storms can’t be ruled... out but odds of widespread strong storm activity should stay just to our west. There could be some rain & storms around during the evening for fireworks but I’ve got my fingers crossed we can get most of them in without any big problem.

The chance of rain and storms is much higher on Wednesday with a slow moving cold front. Some strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail could occur during the afternoon and evening. The atmosphere is going to be very moist and that should support at least some heavy rainfall. There could be some localized flooding wherever the strongest cells develop. Highs in the 80s are expected with dew points in the 60s and low 70s. It’ll be very humid.

More sunshine and much lower humidity returns starting Thursday. The end of the week with feature highs in the 70s and low 80s, lows in the 50s, and overall great conditions for summer.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/SE 4-9 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: S 5-12 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & comfy. Bright moonshine. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Toasty warm. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

4TH OF JULY: Variably cloudy, warm, & humid. A few showers & storms are possible. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Some could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rain. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 82

