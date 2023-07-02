Domestic incident leads to arrest of armed suspect in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - On July 2, 2023, at 12:45 a.m., officers from the Manitowoc Police Department responded to the Southfield Townhouses. They had received a complaint of family trouble, according to a statement issued by the Manitowoc Police Department.

Additional information was provided to dispatch that the suspect had a firearm, reads the statement further. Officers got the victim and the victim’s children out of the area to safety. No one had been injured.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect at first. A short while later, a citizen told dispatch they had seen the suspect return to the scene. Officers returned, and this time he was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

The suspect was taken to MTSO Jail on several charges related to the incident. There is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Manitowoc Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at (920) 686-6500.

