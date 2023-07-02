Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, is greeted by Willy Adames (27) and Raimel Tapia...
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, is greeted by Willy Adames (27) and Raimel Tapia after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Sunday to win their third straight series.

Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

Hoby Milner entered with a 3-2 lead in the seventh and got Connor Joe to hit an inning-ending flyout.

Elvis Peguero allowed Josh Palacios’ RBI double in the eighth, and Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Milwaukee (45-39) won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.

Pittsburgh (39-44) lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Rich Hill (7-8) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. The 43-year-old left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Nick Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, hit his second big league homer, a two-run drive that put Pittsburgh ahead in the second. Palacios doubled twice for the Pirates.

McCutchen went 0 for 4, ending his team-high 20-game on-base streak.

Contreras’ ninth homer put the Brewers ahead 3-2 in the third, a 435-foot drive on a fastball. Milwaukee boosted the lead in the eighth when Brice Turang hit a squib to the left side with runners at the corners and two outs, and reliever Ryan Burucki threw the ball down the right-field line as two runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LF Bryan Reynolds was activated from the from 10-day IL after recovering from lower back inflammation and went 0 for 4 in his first big league game since June 19. ... INF Ji Hwan Bae was placed on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain. He got hurt during Saturday’s 11-8 loss.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.85 ERA) starts Monday’s homestand opener against the Chicago Cubs, who go with LHP Drew Smyly (7-5, 3.96)

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (9-3, 3.34) opens a trip Monday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
19-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash in Oconto County
Seville Drive in Bellevue
Emergency crews respond to multiple overdoses on Seville Drive
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The lakeshore is seeing a boom in traffic to its beaches this...
Some Northeast Wisconsin beaches closed or under advisory ahead of hot holiday
Person injured in boating accident in Green Bay
Bacteria in water may prompt beach closures
Beach bacteria puts swimmers at risk

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason...
Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year
Bernhard Langer wears a cheesehead hat after is two-stroke win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
Langer wins the US Senior Open; Stricker, Kelly finish right behind him
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Lopez returning to Bucks on two-year, $48 million deal
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a...
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8