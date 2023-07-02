CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Local churchgoers lose thousands in gift card scam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local church says scammers posing as its pastors are asking members to buy gift cards -- and some people lost thousands of dollars.

“It’s really preying on some people that are just beautiful, lovely, salt of the Earth people,” Tricia Murphy from Green Bay Community Church said.

The church in Howard is warning its members about the email scam.

Murphy paraphrases the email which claims to be from a pastor: “I need some gift cards for somebody in hospital or for our staff and I don’t have time to go get them, I’m very busy, so could you pick them up for me?”

Murphy, a special events coordinator at the church, says the scam works because members are tricked to think the email is coming from their pastor.

“It makes me angry they’re being taken,” she said.

The church shared the email from a scammer posing as the church pastor saying, as a reward for the staff, members are asked to buy $1,800 worth of Amazon or Apple gift cards and reply to the email with the numbers from the cards.

One member wrote back, “I just got home with 11 more Amazon cards -- $200 each. They almost didn’t sell to me. Lots of scamming going on.”

Asked how much money church members lost, Murphy told us, “Anywhere from $500 to the last one was $4,000 worth of cards.”

Green Bay Community Church emailed the congregation warning about the scam emails.

“Call the church. Come in person. Walk into the building. Ask if this is for real,” Murphy urged, “because we would never do that.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says gift cards are scammers’ favorite tool because they can’t be traced.

“And once that money’s gone, it can’t be recovered,” Consumer Protection Bureau Director Michael Domke said. “It’s not like a credit card where you can file a dispute and get the money back. It’s the same as sending cash. That’s why so many scammers use these.”

Obviously, one of the cornerstones of churches is giving. We know scammers play off emotions. It’s why the church gift card scam works.

Green Bay Community Church encourages you to share this warning with family and friends to make sure no one else loses money to a gift card scam.

“I’m sure there’s other churches and other pastors that don’t even know that it’s happening to them, the people that attend their church,” Murphy said.

The best thing to do is to verify any request. Never share gift card details, activation codes or PINs.

Consumer Protection encourages anyone who is a victim to report it. You’ll find links, email and a phone number to do that on the Wisconsin Consumer Protection website.

