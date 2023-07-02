Calument County Sheriff’s Office announces presence on Lake Winnebago through the holiday weekend

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Safety first, that’s the motto at the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, especially when it comes to fun on the lake.

Authorities said on the office’s Facebook page that they will be on the water this weekend through Independence Day “to help keep boating safe.”

They remind everyone to have enough personal flotation devices for all passengers on board and the operator should be sober.

