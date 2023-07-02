Beach bacteria puts swimmers at risk

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Some beach-goers used caution after high levels of bacteria popped up in lakes in our state.

“We’ve been trying to, you know, not go head under the water,” Jenna Jansen of Appleton explained.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported potentially dangerous E. coli in the water at Fisher Park and Hika Park Bay Beaches along Lake Michigan Saturday. More inland, Black Wolf Boat Landing, Lake Poygan Boat Landing and Fresh Air Park in Winnebago County also fell under an advisory for rising bacteria numbers.

“A beach is placed under advisory for bacteria if the E. coli concentrations are between 235 and 1000 colony forming units per 100 milliliters of water; above 1000 units, the beach is closed. These numbers reflect the likelihood for contracting gastrointestinal illness after swimming. Children and pets are more susceptible than adults since they tend to ingest more water while swimming,” DNR Water Resources Management Specialist Diane Packett said.

According the Packett, the E. coli itself poses low probability of making swimmers sick... but it’s a good gauge for health risks in the water like other bacteria and viruses.

Jenna and Kayla Jansen’s dad closely monitored the water near Neshotah Beach.

“He’s just been saying there’s E. coli in there. We’re gonna get sick from it. He doesn’t want us getting sick,” Kayla explained. “We’re not putting our heads under the water. If it doesn’t get in our orifices, we’re chilling!”

Levels can change quickly. Earlier this week Neshotah Beach was under an advisory. As of Saturday night, the water is in the clear. That’s why the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh tests beaches in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties one to three times a week.

“It’s probably just the way the wind shifts and everything like that but either way we’re planning on taking rigorous showers afterwards to rinse off!” Jordan Dietsche told Action 2 News while enjoying the beach with his wife and young son.

You can find beach advisories and closures posted not just on the DNR’s website, but at each beach. Look for a sign on a post. If it’s green, you’re good to go swimming. Yellow, your friends and family could be at risk. Red, the beach is closed out of risk for contracting serious illnesses.

Children and pets are most at risk

