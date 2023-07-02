7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
19-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash in Oconto County
Seville Drive in Bellevue
Emergency crews respond to multiple overdoses on Seville Drive
Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The lakeshore is seeing a boom in traffic to its beaches this...
Some Northeast Wisconsin beaches closed or under advisory ahead of hot holiday
Tatyanna Zech
GoFundMe set up to raise funds for reward in Fond du Lac killing
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Lopez returning to Bucks on two-year, $48 million deal

Latest News

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris,...
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Verified accounts are limited to reading 10,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets