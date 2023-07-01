SUMMER WEATHER OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND, NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN COMES AT WORST TIME

For most of the holiday weekend, northeast Wisconsin will see dry conditions with summer highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure over the upper Midwest will prevent a low-pressure system over Missouri from reaching Wisconsin. Although, there is a chance for lingering showers to reach the Fond du Lac and Sheboygan area mid to late afternoon as well as overnight into Sunday. The system will also bring cloud cover especially over the southern half of the area while areas in the Northwoods will see mostly sunny skies.

Our next weathermaker will arrive on the 4th of July holiday as a strong cold front from Canada will move through Tuesday. Showers and storms so far look to develop late afternoon into evening hours around the time most towns have their 4th of July holiday. It’s still too far ahead exactly when and where the storms will begin, but there’s a threat of storms during the firework display over northeast Wisconsin. The main round of storms will come Wednesday for everyone with a possibility of seeing some strong storms. As we get closer to the 4th, we will have a better idea of the timing and how severe the storms could be.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: N -> SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds, spotty showers in the afternoon (SOUTH). HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & mild, spotty showers (SOUTH). LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Much warmer and sunny, relatively high humidity. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, late afternoon into evening chance of rain. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 79

