Sheboygan fire causes damage to building

No cause given yet
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire at a house in the 1300 block of North 8th Street was extinguished by the Sheboygan Fire Department in the early evening hours of June 30, 2023.

The building houses a therapist’s office named Divine Unity, as one of our crews found out on the scene.

Some streets in the neighborhood were closed off while firefighters were battling the flames in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Authorities have not disclosed if anyone was injured or what damages occurred. The cause of the fire is unknown.

As soon as officials issue more information, we will update this article.

