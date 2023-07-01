Lopez returning to Bucks on two-year, $48 million deal

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Milwaukee is keeping another one of their star players. Brook Lopez and the Bucks have agreed to a two-year $48 million deal, according to multiple reports.

This comes a day after the Bucks re-signed three-time All-Star Khris Middleton to a three-year $102 million deal shortly after free agency opened Friday.

Lopez is coming off arguably his best season yet leading the NBA in blocked shots and averaging nearly 16 points a game. He was also the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

It appeared Lopez’ career may be on the decline after back surgery limited him to just 13 games in the 2021-22 season; however, he came back stronger than ever.

Now the Bucks have secured their two biggest free agents this offseason. So they keep their core star players together as Adrian Griffin now takes over as head coach.

