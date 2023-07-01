HEAT, HUMIDITY, & STORM CHANCES BUILD BY JULY 4TH

Pretty nice summer weather will continue for the 2nd and 3rd day of this long July 4th weekend... but things will become more interesting come Independence Day itself with higher heat, humidity, and storm chances.

For tonight... look for variably cloudy skies and quiet conditions. A stray evening shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind stays under 10 mph.

Sunday will be seasonably warm with low to mid 80s inland and cooler 70s near Lake Michigan and the Bay. Northeasterly winds 5-10 will keep humidity levels in check (dew points in the 50s to low 60s). It should be a pretty good day for outdoor activities here in NE Wisconsin. Some rain is possible across southern Wisconsin during the day.

Temperatures warm a few degrees Monday... highs inland will be pushing 90°. It still looks like dew points will stay in the 50s and low 60s so it shouldn’t feel too much hotter than the actual temperature. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected.

For Tuesday, the 4th, temperatures warm into the low 90s and the humidity level will start to nudge up. Heat index values could climb into the low to mid 90s. There will also be a chance for a few showers & storms during the day and evening. Let’s hope whatever does happen to perk up will be on the way out by 9 p.m. or so for area fireworks.

A cold front is expected to push across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday. The air mass ahead of it will be warm and humid so the potential exists for locally heavy rain with any storm that can develop. The treat for strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out either but the extent of that will be hashed out during the coming days. Stay tuned. Highs in the 80s are likely.

Less humid and near normal temperatures should return for the end of the week along with more sunshine.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2″

MONDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1″

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Toasty warm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms. Locally heavy rain possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Cooler & less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm & dry. HIGH: 82

