GoFundMe set up to raise funds for reward in Fond du Lac killing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and friends of a 20-year-old woman killed in a Fond du Lac shooting hope reward money will help police track down one of the suspects.

They have set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise $2,000 as a reward for the arrest of 17-year-old Antonio Johnston.

Tatyanna Zech died in the shooting on May 17, 2023. Three others were injured. 14-year-old Parise Larry Junior later turned himself in. But Johnston is still on the run.

The shooting happened at Fond du Lac’s Maplewood Commons and devastated the victim’s family.

“I don’t want another family to have to grieve and have to worry about burying another child,” said Antonio Godfrey, Tatyanna’s uncle.

Zech was killed when she took out the garbage. Godfrey said he is frustrated that Johnston has not been arrested yet: “It just blows my mind that a 17-year-old child has mustered up the resources to be on the run.”

Godfrey is among Zech’s family and friends setting up the GoFundMe.

“He needs to start doing his jail time instead of running the streets living his best life. He needs to sit down and repent at least,” said Ciera Steward, a friend of Tatyanna Zech.

Steward lives at Maplewood Commons, she said the community is still fearful and counting on the reward money to help bring justice: “She is not coming back it’s not getting no better but he needs to be apprehended.”

Besides the reward money, they are also calling on the community to go on social media and share Johnston’s picture.

“I think the community in Fond du Lac is really doing a lot in sharing Antonio’s image and getting it out there and it’s really helpful,” noted Detective Nick Hahn, Fond du Lac Police Department.

He says tips are coming in daily, and he is also hopeful that reward money will help: “We never solve anything on our own, it always involves partnering with the community.”

District Attorney Eric Toney also asked the public for information: “There is a nationwide arrest warrant out there and we certainly would ask that he turn himself into law enforcement and allow the legal process to play out.”

Family members said they’ll keep fighting until justice is served.

“It’s been too long already so we are trying to do something,” said Ricky Zech, Tatyanna’s grandfather.

They also call on Johnston to surrender.

“We have to look at a ceramic vase to talk to Taty. We can’t hug and give her love anymore but we can hear her memory going please turn yourself in,” Ricky Zech added.

Parise Larry Junior, the other suspect in this case, is due back in court on July 13 in Fond du Lac.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.