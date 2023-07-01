A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld

SentryWorld Fox
SentryWorld Fox(Robyn Austin)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At the U.S. Senior Open, it’s not just the players getting attention. A fox has been seen around the 9th hole.

Photos that you may have already seen on our social media pages were sent to NewsChannel 7 from Robyn Austin.

She said she first saw two foxes on Monday, but then on Tuesday during the players’ practice round, one of them decided to get a little up close and personal with one of the golf balls.

“So when the group teed off, the fox started going toward one of the balls. So, I get my camera out and I’m zooming in and it’s like, ‘Is it really going to go all the way to the ball?’ You could see it creeping up to it. And it just, like, kept trying to bite it and lift it. And it dropped it down. Then it had its paw on it.”

Austin stated that she was sitting by a USGA rules official at the time and asked him what the ruling would be on that? She said he laughed and said, “We’ll have to figure that out if it happens.”

