Fond du Lac Fire Rescue’s quick response prevents house fire from spreading

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday evening, June 30, 2023, at 09:13 p.m. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue (FDLFR) was dispatched to 550 Van Dyne Road for smoke inside the residence, according to a written statement sent by authorities.

Upon arrival, the first engine company found smoke inside the structure and isolated the fire to an area near an outlet on the west wall. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames, smoke was ventilated. Fire damage was limited to a small section of wall and electrical wiring.

The occupant and two pets were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported. Font du Lac Police Department assisted with traffic control. Alliant Energy responded and assisted with securing utilities.

FDLFR investigators determined the fire originated within a stud space of an exterior wall caused by faulty wiring and an overloaded outlet. It is essential to plug power strips directly into the outlet and avoid plugging multiple power supplies into each other.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.