19-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle accident on USH 41 south of CTH W in the Town of Little River. Deputies and other first responders immediately responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV driven by a 23-year-old male from Volo, IL was traveling north on USH 41. A motorcycle, operated by a 21-year-old male with a 19-year-old female passenger, both of Oconto, were also traveling north on USH 41. The vehicles made contact while the motorcycle was changing lanes south of CTH W. The female passenger of the motorcycle was ejected. Life-saving measures were performed on the scene. Unfortunately, the young woman later died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was not immediately known if the victim wore a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.