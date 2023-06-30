Xperience Fitness workers, members navigate closures

No comment from the company yet despite numerous inquiries
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Longtime Xperience Fitness users are shocked after finding out their gym is closed permanently.

“Pretty crazy I guess. You wish they’d have sent out an email a week or two ago at least,” Former member Joe Cust said.

A worker sent Action 2 News a notice they received from a supervisor at the Ashwaubenon Xperience Fitness.

“The news was sudden for everyone. I don’t have many details only that Planet Fitness bought the facilities,” the notice said. “GX has had a bumpy road with budget cuts and many other hurdles but you all made the best of it and stayed true to our goal of making fitness fun for everyone... I am employed till next week to make sure your payroll is submitted correctly tomorrow and to make sure everyone I aware of the closure.”

Former member John Choudoir used to frequent the Appleton location despite what he described as ongoing equipment issues.

“There’s a couple machines that have been down for three months now and I asked about it once and they said something about the equipment is older so it takes a while to get the parts,” Choudoir explained. “Well, I’ve been thinking about a different gym so I guess I’ll check out Planet Fitness for the day since I guess that’s where we’re all supposed to go now but after that… I don’t know.”

Planet Fitness... because members were automatically transferred there without consent.

The Planet Fitness Classic Membership costs $10 a month. At Xperience Fitness, the ‘Fit Level’ plan is $40 a month.

Cust said one of the reasons he chose Xperience is because he is training for a half Ironman Triathlon in the pool.

“Planet Fitness doesn’t have a pool so now I have to try to find the Y or some other gym with a pool nearby so it’s going to impact my training a little bit.”

Planet Fitness issued the following statement to Action 2 News and said any membership questions should be directed to individual locations:

Action 2 News reached out to Xperience Fitness multiple times both on the phone and online for comment. The company did not respond.

Xperience posted on social media announcing the closure:

