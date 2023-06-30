Xperience Fitness workers, members navigate closures

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Longtime Xperience Fitness users are shocked after finding out their gym is closed permanently.

“Pretty crazy I guess. You wish they’d have sent out an email a week or two ago at least,” Former member Joe Cust said.

A worker sent Action 2 News a notice they received from a supervisor at the Ashwaubenon Xperience Fitness.

“The news was sudden for everyone. I don’t have many details only that Planet Fitness bought the facilities,” the notice said. “GX has had a bumpy road with budget cuts and many other hurdles but you all made the best of it and stayed true to our goal of making fitness fun for everyone... I am employed till next week to make sure your payroll is submitted correctly tomorrow and to make sure everyone I aware of the closure.”

Former member John Choudoir used to frequent the Appleton location despite what he described as ongoing equipment issues.

“There’s a couple machines that have been down for three months now and I asked about it once and they said something about the equipment is older so it takes a while to get the parts,” Choudoir explained. “Well, I’ve been thinking about a different gym so I guess I’ll check out Planet Fitness for the day since I guess that’s where we’re all supposed to go now but after that… I don’t know.”

Planet Fitness... because members were automatically transferred there without consent.

The Planet Fitness Classic Membership costs $10 a month. At Xperience Fitness, the ‘Fit Level’ plan is $40 a month.

Cust said one of the reasons he chose Xperience is because he is training for a half Ironman Triathlon in the pool.

“Planet Fitness doesn’t have a pool so now I have to try to find the Y or some other gym with a pool nearby so it’s going to impact my training a little bit.”

Planet Fitness issued the following statement to Action 2 News and said any membership questions should be directed to individual locations:

Xperience Fitness has permanently closed all Wisconsin locations, and Planet Fitness looks forward to welcoming these members to its non-intimidating and welcoming environment. Memberships will automatically be transferred to the closest Planet Fitness location, plus members will receive full PF Black Card® benefits in July, including access to massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, the ability to bring a guest every time and more. Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more in its 2,400+ clubs.

Action 2 News reached out to Xperience Fitness multiple times both on the phone and online for comment. The company did not respond.

Xperience posted on social media announcing the closure:

As of today, we are sad to announce the permanent closing of all Wisconsin Xperience Fitness Clubs. This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news. Thank you to all our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness. 🧡 Our focus is and always will be on our members and we look forward to continuing to serve our Minnesota members. We want to thank you for having allowed Xperience Fitness to be a part of your lifestyle. We wish you the absolute best in the future! Check your email for further details.

Gym members were taken by surprise Thursday by the sudden closure of Xperience Fitness.

