WARM AND MOSTLY DRY HEADING INTO THE FOURTH

The thick smoke has finally cleared out of the region, although some haze will linger. Earlier in the week, our air quality slipped into the VERY UNHEALTHY category at times... this weekend we should bounce between GOOD and MODERATE.

Given the recent increase in humidity, it will be a warmer night with mid/upper 60s from the Fox Cities southward. Northern areas will dip into the 50s overnight. Your Saturday is shaping up to be another warm one with highs into the upper half of the 80s. We should start the day mostly sunny, but more cloud cover will build with time. While most of us do stay dry, a stray shower or storm may pop up from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower half of the 80s. We should be dry, and the same can be said for Monday. As we get closer to the 4th of July, temperatures and humidity will climbing. Highs should be back into the upper 80s Monday with low 90s possible for Independence Day! Spotty afternoon storms could develop for the Fourth, but a more widespread chance for rain and storms should hold off until Wednesday. Once that system moves through, temperatures and the humidity should drop for the end of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: A few clouds from time to time, very little smoke. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Cleaner air continues. Stray PM storms? HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms likely. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: An early shower possible with skies turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78

